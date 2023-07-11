Chance of severe weather in southeast Michigan this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Tuesday marks the beginning of a stretch of unsettled weather across southeast Michigan. Multiple rounds of showers and storms bring chances for precipitation every day for the next week.

A marginal chance of severe weather is possible Tuesday. The biggest threat will be strong winds around 60 miles per hour and large hail up to one inch in diameter. Heavy rainfall within the storms is also possible. These storms will be moving through southeast Michigan from west to east at about 35 miles per hour between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Another marginal chance of severe weather is possible Wednesday during the afternoon and evening hours. While strong winds and hail are also possible with Wednesday's storm chances, the biggest threat is heavy rainfall.

We have a slight chance of excessive rain on Thursday. Southeast Michigan can expect as much as three inches of rainfall Wednesday into Wednesday night. This could lead to some flash flooding.

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team will be monitoring these storms.