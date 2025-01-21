Snowy chain-reaction crash on I-94 in West Michigan involves 16 vehicles

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A chain reaction crash developed Tuesday morning in white-out conditions along Interstate 94 in west Michigan, the Michigan State Police reported.

The scene of a chain reaction crash during winter conditions along I-94 the morning of Jan. 21, 2025. Michigan State Police

The impact of the multiple slide-offs and accidents around 9 a.m. forced the shutdown of nearly 10 miles of the eastbound lanes of the interstate highway near Hartford, according to social media posts from the Michigan State Police, Fifth District. This area is just west of Kalamazoo.

Only minor injuries were reported, the state police said.

Much of West Michigan was the target of lake effect snow from Lake Michigan Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.

Troopers from the Paw Paw Post reported to the district that the series of crashes were in the area of mile markers 46 and 56 on I-94 amid white-out conditions. They determined that a collision involving three semi trucks started the chain reaction of 10 passenger cars and six semis.

"Minor injuries only," the police social media post said. "Seatbelts were used by all occupants."

In response to the situation, the Michigan Department of Transportation, Southwest District, posted a closed road announcement at 9:09 a.m. for eastbound I-94 near Lawrence exit 52. Shortly afterward, the road closure was pushed back to eastbound I-94 at Hartford exit 46.

About 2 p.m. all lanes were reported open on I-94 in Van Buren County.

Looking ahead: the "potential for travel impacts" because of snow and blowing slow in the area north of Grand Rapids and Holland is increasing for Wednesday and Thursday, the NWS said. "Snow and blowing snow will make travel difficult and reduce visibilities at times," the forecast said.