Central Michigan University expands free tuition program

(CBS DETROIT) - Central Michigan University is expanding its free tuition program, making receiving a college education accessible for more Michigan residents.

The CMU Tuition Advantage program covers tuition for 15 credit hours in the fall semester and 15 credit hours in the spring semester, along with the student service fee.

Starting in the fall 2024 semester, freshman and transfer students whose families have a gross income and family assets of less than $65,000 could be eligible for free tuition through this program.

"Through the CMU Tuition Advantage, we are breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for students to pursue their first bachelor's degree," said Sarah Kasabian-Larson, CMU's director of scholarships and financial aid. "CMU's Tuition Advantage demonstrates our commitment to ensure increased accessibility along with affordability for our eligible incoming Michigan students."

In addition to the income requirements, a student must qualify for Pell Grants, be a newly admitted degree-seeking student enrolled at a full-time status at the main campus, and the student and their parents must live in Michigan.

According to a release from the university, all students have to do is fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and officials at the university will use that information to determine if they qualify for the program.

Anyone with questions about the free tuition program can schedule an appointment with the financial aid office or contact them at 989-774-3674.