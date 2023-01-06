Center Line schools warn parents after reports of stranger danger

CENTER LINE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Center Line Public Schools district is warning parents after receiving two reports of stranger danger on Thursday.

District officials say at about 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, a Wolfe Middle School student was walking to a bus stop near State Park Street and Automobile Boulevard when a man parked at State Park reportedly yelled at the student to come his way. Officials say the student's mother was nearby and hit the panic button on her car alarm, prompting the man to drive away.

The vehicle was described as a silver four-door Honda Civic.

Two hours later, a Center Line High School student reported walking to school near Van Dyke Avenue and Engleman Street when a man in a light blue minivan yelled at the student and possibly gestured toward the vehicle.

That student walked away and reported the incident.

"We often receive reports from students and parents on what they consider to be suspicious behavior. This is due to the emphasis we all place on reporting suspicious behavior to adults, whenever they feel it is necessary," read a letter from Superintendent Joseph Haynes.

Police are investigating both incidents.

Students are advised to go to the first available safe place and call for help if they are being followed.

"Please continue to remind your child/ren about the importance of being safe when away from home or school. Remind them to always walk in groups, report all suspicious activity to parents and school officials, and never give out personal information," Haynes said.