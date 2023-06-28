Celebrities pack Detroit Golf Club for Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Golf Club hosted the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am Wednesday.

Chris Webber, Jerome Bettis, The Miz from WWE, and so many other celebrities and athletes packed the course and paired up with PGA players to take on nine holes.

"Man, I feel great," said Webber. "I got to watch Tony Finau and watch some of the greatest golfers in the world. Rickie Fowler is here, but this is my home course. I love Detroit. This is my course, and I am a member here. Hopefully, I can do the members proud. That's what I am trying to do."

Fans were able to see this event for free Wednesday as part of the tournament's Community Days.

Tickets are still available and start at $70. Each ticket purchased allows up to four children 15 and younger to get in for free.

Parking is available at cost Wednesday at the University of Detroit-Mercy. Once the tournament tees off Thursday, parking moves to Wayne State University. Parking is $20 Thursday and Sunday and $25 Friday and Saturday.

"We have got six public fan decks, more than any other event in the PGA Tour," said Rocket Mortgage Classic Executive Director Jason Langwell. "You can get a great view of golf. We have our Area 313 Village and our Area 313 Grove. We have tons of activations. I mentioned Rocket Mortgage and what they are doing. COBRA and PUMA is going to have a big basketball activation. You do not need to be a fan of golf to come out here. If you are a fan of fun, we are going to have something for you."