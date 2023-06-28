Watch CBS News
Sports

Celebrities pack Detroit Golf Club for Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am

By Jordan Burrows

/ CBS Detroit

Celebrities pack Detroit Golf Club for Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am
Celebrities pack Detroit Golf Club for Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am 02:38

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Golf Club hosted the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am Wednesday. 

Chris Webber, Jerome Bettis, The Miz from WWE, and so many other celebrities and athletes packed the course and paired up with PGA players to take on nine holes. 

"Man, I feel great," said Webber. "I got to watch Tony Finau and watch some of the greatest golfers in the world. Rickie Fowler is here, but this is my home course. I love Detroit. This is my course, and I am a member here. Hopefully, I can do the members proud. That's what I am trying to do."

Fans were able to see this event for free Wednesday as part of the tournament's Community Days. 

Tickets are still available and start at $70. Each ticket purchased allows up to four children 15 and younger to get in for free. 

Parking is available at cost Wednesday at the University of Detroit-Mercy. Once the tournament tees off Thursday, parking moves to Wayne State University. Parking is $20 Thursday and Sunday and $25 Friday and Saturday. 

"We have got six public fan decks, more than any other event in the PGA Tour," said Rocket Mortgage Classic Executive Director Jason Langwell. "You can get a great view of golf. We have our Area 313 Village and our Area 313 Grove. We have tons of activations. I mentioned Rocket Mortgage and what they are doing. COBRA and PUMA is going to have a big basketball activation. You do not need to be a fan of golf to come out here. If you are a fan of fun, we are going to have something for you."

Jordan Burrows
jordan-burrows-low-res-proof-1-11-23-8632.jpg

Jordan Burrows is a Hoosier and loves the Midwest. He jumped at the opportunity to work for CBS News Detroit and is excited to anchor the weekend mornings and report throughout the week.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 2:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.