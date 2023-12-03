Celebration of life to take place for Rev. Charles Gilchrist Adams in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A celebration of life is scheduled to take place for a longtime Detroit pastor, Rev. Dr. Charles Gilchrist Adams.

Adams died on Nov. 29 and was 86 years old.

Adams spent half a century as pastor of Hartford Memorial Baptist Church. He was also a former member of the NAACP Detroit chapter executive board, serving as president in 1984.

On Dec. 14, a lie-in-state is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a tribute and concert starting at 5 p.m.

The celebration of life is scheduled for Dec. 15. The processional is scheduled for 9 a.m. with the celebration following at 10 a.m.

All services will take place at the Hartford Memorial Baptist Church located at 18700 James Couzens Fwy in Detroit.