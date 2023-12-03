Watch CBS News
Celebration of life to take place for Rev. Charles Gilchrist Adams in Detroit

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A celebration of life is scheduled to take place for a longtime Detroit pastor, Rev. Dr. Charles Gilchrist Adams.

Adams died on Nov. 29 and was 86 years old. 

Adams spent half a century as pastor of Hartford Memorial Baptist Church. He was also a former member of the NAACP Detroit chapter executive board, serving as president in 1984.

On Dec. 14, a lie-in-state is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a tribute and concert starting at 5 p.m. 

The celebration of life is scheduled for Dec. 15. The processional is scheduled for 9 a.m. with the celebration following at 10 a.m. 

All services will take place at the Hartford Memorial Baptist Church located at 18700 James Couzens Fwy in Detroit. 

First published on December 3, 2023 / 3:34 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

