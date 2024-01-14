Celebration of Michigan victory takes to campus streets, Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS NEWS DETROIT) - It's victory formation on Saturday in Ann Arbor with a parade through the campus and a celebration at the Crisler Center at the University of Michigan.

Familiar faces like Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum, and all of the Wolverines took to the streets, waving and cheering alongside fans on their floats.

Luke Laster

"There was no way you could stop me from attending this parade," William Ickes, who is one of the thousands of fans attending the celebration said. He said he and his family are 38-year season ticket holders for Michigan football. Like many others in attendance on Saturday, Ickes says he bleeds maize and blue and a little bit of cold weather certainly wasn't keeping anyone home.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the party moved to the Crisler Center.

"Team 144, we salute you," Jim Harbaugh said to the thousands of fans in the crowd.

Luke Laster

Parents, alumni, fans, and more were in attendance, just like the parade. National Championship MVP J.J. McCarthy and team captains like Blake Corum took to the stage to address their fans and thank them for the season.

"I know a lot of us got some big-time life decisions to make but I just want to let you guys know that no matter what decisions come of this, Michigan will forever be in my heart and will always be in my heart. I will always be a Michigan man I love you, go blue," McCarthy told the crowd.