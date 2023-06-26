Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit talkboxer Walter Howard

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is continuing to celebrate Black Music Month.

Walter "Hazmat Live" Howard is a talkboxer, composer, and musical artist from Detroit. Howard specializes in blending some of Detroit's favorite sounds like techno, disco, and house music while incorporating an R&B feel.

In addition to being a talkboxer, Howard is a part of the No Boundaries Quartet. He's played for the Four Tops, Charlie Wilson, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, and many more.

Howard joined CBS Detroit for a live performance on Monday, June 26, to celebrate Black Music Month.