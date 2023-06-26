Watch CBS News
Local News

Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit talkboxer Walter Howard

By Kyana Coleman

/ CBS Detroit

Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit talkboxer Walter Howard
Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit talkboxer Walter Howard 05:04

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is continuing to celebrate Black Music Month. 

Walter "Hazmat Live" Howard is a talkboxer, composer, and musical artist from Detroit. Howard specializes in blending some of Detroit's favorite sounds like techno, disco, and house music while incorporating an R&B feel. 

Detroit talkboxer Walter Howard performs on CBS News Detroit 04:10

In addition to being a talkboxer, Howard is a part of the No Boundaries Quartet. He's played for the Four Tops, Charlie Wilson, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, and many more.

Howard joined CBS Detroit for a live performance on Monday, June 26, to celebrate Black Music Month. 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 11:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.