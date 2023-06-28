Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit rapper Big Strick
(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit continues its celebration of Black Music Month by highlighting the artistry of rapper and Ypsilanti native Big Strick.
Big Strick is a musician, mentor, father and philanthropist whose effortless rhymes and storytelling are reminiscent of hip-hop greats like Rakim, Nas and Jay-Z, with the smoothness of the late Tupac and Nipsey Hussle.
He's one of Detroit's newest hip-hop artists, bringing the full package of delivery in his music and philanthropic community work outside of the studio through his nonprofit the DEFY Program.
A former member of hip-hop duo ASDR (All Songs Done Right), Big Strick released his first solo "EP "F CLOUT" in 2022 and plans to release his sophomore album later this year.
