Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit rapper Big Strick

By Lauren Winfrey

/ CBS Detroit

Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit rapper Big Strick
Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit rapper Big Strick 05:21

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit continues its celebration of Black Music Month by highlighting the artistry of rapper and Ypsilanti native Big Strick. 

Big Strick is a musician, mentor, father and philanthropist whose effortless rhymes and storytelling are reminiscent of hip-hop greats like Rakim, Nas and Jay-Z, with the smoothness of the late Tupac and Nipsey Hussle. 

He's one of Detroit's newest hip-hop artists, bringing the full package of delivery in his music and philanthropic community work outside of the studio through his nonprofit the DEFY Program

A former member of hip-hop duo ASDR (All Songs Done Right), Big Strick released his first solo "EP "F CLOUT" in 2022 and plans to release his sophomore album later this year. 

Lauren Winfrey
cbs-detroit-meet-the-team-pic.jpg

A native of Detroit, Lauren Winfrey has dreamed of the day she'd return home to tell stories in the city that's helped shape the woman she is today. So, when the opportunity to wake up early with Detroit and its surrounding areas to anchor the weekend morning newscast presented itself, she accepted it without hesitation.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 4:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.