CDC: How to safely prepare your Thanksgiving turkey

(CBS DETROIT) - The Centers for Disease Control is reminding people about how to safely prepare turkey ahead of Thanksgiving.

Here are six tips they shared:

Store turkey properly

Frozen raw turkey should be stored in a freezer that is at 0˚F or below.

The CDC says not to store turkey in a place where the temperature cannot be closely monitored, like in a car trunk, basement, on the back porch, or in the snow.

Thaw turkey safely

The CDC shared three methods on how to safely thaw turkey.

Thawing turkey in refrigerator:

Keep turkey in its original wrapping, and place it in a container before putting it in the refrigerator. The container will keep the turkey juice from dripping into the fridge.



Thawing turkey in cold water:

Put turkey in a leak proof plastic bag before putting in the sink. The bag keeps the turkey juice from spreading in the kitchen and will keep the turkey from absorbing water.

Completely cover turkey with cold water.

Allow 30 minutes of thawing for each pound of turkey.

If the turkey is thawed in cold water, it must be cooked immediately after.

Thawing turkey in microwave:

According to the CDC, people should follow the microwave manufacturer's instructions on thawing turkey

If a turkey is thawed in the microwave, it must be cooked immediately after

Handle turkey correctly

The CDC says raw turkey can contaminate anything it touches, so it is important to handle the turkey correctly to avoid spreading harmful germs.

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after touching turkey.

Have one cutting board for raw turkey and separate ones for other foods.

Never place cooked food or raw produce on the same plate as raw turkey.

Wash utensils with hot soapy water after preparing raw turkey, before using them on the next food item.

Cook stuffing thoroughly

According to the CDC, it's safest to cook stuffing in a casserole dish.

If the stuffing is cooked inside the turkey, put the stuffing in right before cooking the turkey, and use a food thermometer to make sure the stuffing's center reaches 165°F.



Cook turkey to a safe temperature

Check by inserting a food thermometer into the thickest part of the breast, where body and thigh join, aiming toward thigh, and where body and wing join, aiming toward wing. Avoid the bone.

Even if the turkey has a pop-up timer, still use a food thermometer to check that it is safely cooked.

Make sure the stuffing reaches 165°F if cooking inside the turkey and let the turkey stand 20 minutes after cooking. This allows the stuffing to cook longer and also makes it easier to carve.

Take care of leftovers

Refrigerate leftovers at 40°F or colder within 2 hours of cooking to prevent food poisoning. Leftovers that were in temperatures higher than 90°F, like in a hot car, must be refrigerated within 1 hour.

Cut larges pieces of turkey or roast into smaller pieces so they cool quicker. Food can be refrigerated or put in the freezer before it is cool.

Eat cooked turkey and dishes made with it, such as soup or a casserole, within 3 to 4 days. To keep the turkey for longer store in the freezer.

All leftovers should be reheated to 165°F before serving or eating.

For more information on food safety when it comes to leftovers, visit here.