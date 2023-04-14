Watch CBS News
CBS News Detroit's Ronnie Duncan inducted into American Basketball Hall of Fame

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit sports anchor Ronnie Duncan was among great company Friday morning in Detroit as he was inducted into the American Basketball Hall of Fame. 

Duncan joined several notable inductees, including Michigan State University coach Tom Izzo and Oakland University coach Greg Kampe, as well as Dick Vitale and former Detroit Piston great and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. 

First published on April 14, 2023 / 6:32 PM

