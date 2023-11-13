Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS News Detroit's Amyre Makupson competes in Gardner White's Twinkle Town

By Amyre Makupson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit's Amyre Makupson competes in Gardner White's Twinkle Town
CBS News Detroit's Amyre Makupson competes in Gardner White's Twinkle Town 03:01

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gardner White is hosting its annual Parade of Trees for charity at its Warren location. Better known as Twinkle Town, 15 celebrity influencers have decorated a holiday tree in the hopes of winning the most votes for "Best Tree" from the public. 

The winning tree designer receives $10,000 for a charity of their choice. 

CBS News Detroit's Amyre Makupson was chosen as one of the influencers. Amyre's Michigan Made tree hosts ornaments from Metro Detroit businesses and artisans. Her charity of choice is the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Michigan.

You can vote for Amyre's Michigan Made tree now through Dec. 13, 2023, by visiting here

Special "thank you" to our Michigan Made vendor ornament donations:

Better Made

Michigan Roots Artisan Shoppe 

Shattered

Whimsy and Wine 

Chrys' Porcelain 

Carved Coins

Lil Ninja Crafting

Designer Works 

Bespoke by Feldman

Zingerman's Deli

MGDY Design

Central Michigan University

Wayne State University

Pretty Hunter

National Coney Island

Numu Toys

Cadillac 

Ford

Henry Ford Health

Detroit Institute of Arts

Lawrence Technical University

Shinola 

Rebel Nell

Bon Bon Bon

Kroger

Leon and Lulu

Motor City Casino

CARE

Macomb County Community Mental Health

Dominos

Detroit Historical Society

Bissell 

Bedrock Detroit

Ask Jennyfer

Amyre Makupson
fixed-2.jpg

Amyre Makupson is a proud native of Detroit, Michigan. She is a graduate of Mercy High School in Farmington Hills.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 3:39 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.