CBS News Detroit's Amyre Makupson competes in Gardner White's Twinkle Town

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gardner White is hosting its annual Parade of Trees for charity at its Warren location. Better known as Twinkle Town, 15 celebrity influencers have decorated a holiday tree in the hopes of winning the most votes for "Best Tree" from the public.

The winning tree designer receives $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

CBS News Detroit's Amyre Makupson was chosen as one of the influencers. Amyre's Michigan Made tree hosts ornaments from Metro Detroit businesses and artisans. Her charity of choice is the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Michigan.

You can vote for Amyre's Michigan Made tree now through Dec. 13, 2023, by visiting here.

Special "thank you" to our Michigan Made vendor ornament donations:

Better Made

Michigan Roots Artisan Shoppe

Shattered

Whimsy and Wine

Chrys' Porcelain

Carved Coins

Lil Ninja Crafting

Designer Works

Bespoke by Feldman

Zingerman's Deli

MGDY Design

Central Michigan University

Wayne State University

Pretty Hunter

National Coney Island

Numu Toys

Cadillac

Ford

Henry Ford Health

Detroit Institute of Arts

Lawrence Technical University

Shinola

Rebel Nell

Bon Bon Bon

Kroger

Leon and Lulu

Motor City Casino

CARE

Macomb County Community Mental Health

Dominos

Detroit Historical Society

Bissell

Bedrock Detroit

Ask Jennyfer