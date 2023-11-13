CBS News Detroit's Amyre Makupson competes in Gardner White's Twinkle Town
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gardner White is hosting its annual Parade of Trees for charity at its Warren location. Better known as Twinkle Town, 15 celebrity influencers have decorated a holiday tree in the hopes of winning the most votes for "Best Tree" from the public.
The winning tree designer receives $10,000 for a charity of their choice.
CBS News Detroit's Amyre Makupson was chosen as one of the influencers. Amyre's Michigan Made tree hosts ornaments from Metro Detroit businesses and artisans. Her charity of choice is the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Michigan.
You can vote for Amyre's Michigan Made tree now through Dec. 13, 2023, by visiting here.
Special "thank you" to our Michigan Made vendor ornament donations:
Macomb County Community Mental Health
