CBS News Detroit presents Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village

(CBS DETROIT) - Join CBS News Detroit on Friday, Dec. 1, for a night of merriment, magic and memories as we take you inside Greenfield Village for one of Metro Detroit's truly unique Christmas celebrations - Holiday Nights.

This special live 90-minute presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. and is hosted by CBS News Detroit's Shaina Humphries, Terrance Friday, Amyre Markupson, Ahmad Bajjey and Kelly Vaughen.

The annual tradition is one of the hottest tickets in town during the holidays and features live musical performances, horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday vignettes, artisan demonstrations, Model T rides and a fireworks finale.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV