CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman delivering remarks at Michigan speaker series

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman, who produces "Kindness 101" and "On the Road" segments, will be in Michigan on Tuesday to deliver remarks at the E Speaker Series.

Hartman will speak at the series beginning at 7 p.m. at Meadow Brook Theatre. Tickets for Tuesday's event are $30 and can be purchased online.

Hartman, a CBS correspondent since 1996, hosts the "Kindness 101" segment with his children, airing on CBS Mornings. The segment highlights people who have exhibited kindness in their communities. Hartman's "On the Road" segment, which airs Fridays on CBS Evening News and again on CBS News Sunday, has featured people in multiple Michigan communities. In July 2024, he covered the story of three friends who rescued a raccoon that was choking.

The E Speaker Series was founded by the Community Foundation of Greater Rochester. The series features speakers who will "spark meaningful conversations that inspire and engage," according to the foundation's website.

Sharon McMahon, an author and former history teacher will speak on Dec. 3 at Meadow Brook Theatre.

Visit the foundation's website for more information on the series.