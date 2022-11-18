CBS Detroit producers visit Southfield elementary school on career day

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three producers with CBS Detroit visited a Southfield elementary school to talk about their roles at the station as it prepares for launch.

Kyra Azore and Chuk LeShore speak to students at Stevenson Elementary School during a career day on Nov. 18, 2022. CBS Detroit

Students from two fifth-grade classes at Stevenson Elementary School welcomed producers Kyra Azore, Chuk LeShore, and Dylan Olsen as part of the school's career day.

The students asked what it's like to work in news, how they decide to put certain stories into a newscast, and some of their favorite people they have interviewed. Azore's interviews with rap artists Snoop Dogg and Tee Grizzley received the biggest reaction.

Kyra Azore and Chuk Leshore speak to kids at Stevenson Elementary School. CBS Detroit

The community-based school says its mission is to "empower all students to be dedicated, lifelong learners and responsible citizens by preparing them to excel academically, emotionally, physically and socially."

Students also heard from Michigan's state fire marshal and other local community members.