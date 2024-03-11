CBS Detroit, Detroit City FC announce groundbreaking broadcast partnership

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC and CBS Detroit have announced today a groundbreaking broadcast partnership for the upcoming 2024 USL Championship season.

This partnership will enable all eligible home and away DCFC men's USL Championship matches to be broadcast in the Detroit area by the club's new flagship stations, Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV) or CBS Detroit (WWJ-TV). Additionally, supporters across Michigan will be able to watch all Le Rouge men's and home women's matches, free of charge, on cbsdetroit.com

Jon DeBoer

This broadcast partnership solidifies Detroit City FC as the most viewer-accessible professional sports team in Michigan.

The USL Championship has confirmed that Detroit City FC will appear on five national broadcasts in 2024, tied for most in the USL Championship. Four of those will air on CBS Sports Network. National broadcasts will not be eligible to air or stream locally.

"This deal is the culmination of a longtime goal of DCFC: all men's regular season games, home and away, free to watch across the state of Michigan. CBS Detroit is the perfect local partner; they share a commitment to our city and will complement the national deal that our league has signed with CBS, CBS Sports, and Golazo. Our club remains committed to accessibility, so integration of the CBS Detroit streaming platform is equally exciting; we know fans become supporters when they can predictably see their club play week in and week out, home and away. This agreement brings us closer to that vision than ever before." said Alex Wright, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Detroit City FC.

"We are looking forward to this partnership with Detroit City Football Club, ensuring that all games will be readily accessible to our viewers and dedicated fans both on air and through streaming," said Brian Watson, general manager and president of CBS Detroit. "Together, we're committed to bringing the excitement of each match directly into the homes and hearts of Detroit sports enthusiasts."

Returning to the broadcast booth to call Detroit City FC matches will be Neal Ruhl and John Kreger, two names familiar to Le Rouge faithful. Neal Ruhl has been "The Voice of DCFC" since 2015, and John Kreger returns for his eighth season in the color analyst's role.

CBS Detroit will also host the live streams for Detroit City FC's USL W League side, beginning play in May. These streams will be free for fans all around the country to view. Specific information on the USL W League broadcasts will be available at a later date.

"As DCFC continues to reach higher heights, it is a thrill to partner with CBS Detroit to create accessibility to soccer and DCFC's one-of-a-kind matchday experience," said T.J. Winfrey, Detroit City FC Chief Partnerships Officer. "We anticipate that this access will align with the rising action of soccer in America as we approach the Men's 2026 World Cup on U.S. soil."

In its first two seasons in the USL, DCFC matches became a must-see event for supporters across the globe, drawing over 1.5 million viewers and ranking among the league leaders on both the men's and women's sides.