Cava spicy hummus recalled due to undeclared sesame

(CBS DETROIT) - Cava Foods has voluntarily recalled its CAVA spicy hummus due to it possibly containing undeclared sesame.

CAVA Spicy Hummus FDA

Officials say the affected lot of the product was distributed to Whole Foods Market, Giant Foods, MOM's Organic Market and regional independent retailers. The hummus is sold nationwide.

The recalled product is in 8-ounce plastic containers with UPC 89832800227, Lot# MD023804, and a Best By Date of Aug. 19, 2023.

The recall was prompted after a store alerted the company that the lids for the CAVA Spicy Labneh, which does not declare sesame as an ingredient, were applied to the spicy hummus packages, which do contain sesame.

Officials say a third-party supplier put the wrong lids on the spicy hummus.

The company has not received any complaints from customers.

Anyone who purchased this product is urged to return it to the place of purchase to receive a refund.