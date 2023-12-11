Caught on video: Detroit police searching for woman porch pirate
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a woman who was caught on camera stealing a package from a porch last week.
The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.
Footage from a ring camera shows the suspect walking onto the porch of a home on Mack and Burns avenues and taking the package.
To watch the video, visit here.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700.
