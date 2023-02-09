Caught on Camera: Wyandotte police rescue suspect in fiery crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police officers pursing a speeding driver had to quickly shift gears to save his life after a fiery crash in Wyandotte.

The incident happened on Feb. 2, with the suspected driver traveling at 116 miles per hour, according to police.

Police released dashcam video after the suspect, who they say was fleeing a traffic stop, lost control and crashed into a utility pole at Oakwood and Fort Streets in Detroit.

The car burst into flams, and the unconscious driver was trapped inside.

"The officers were able to get the unconscious man out of the vehicle. They carried him to safety, and only moments later, the vehicle exploded and became fully engulfed in flames," said Wyandotte deputy police chief Archie Hamilton.

The man was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery in time to face charges for the incident and a reported 15 outstanding warrants.