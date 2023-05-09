Bouncing Around The Motor City owner speaks on winning Hatch Detroit: "An opportunity of a lifetime"

Cathryn Coleman speaks on winning Hatch Detroit, building Bouncing Around The Motor City

(CBS DETROIT) - Bouncing Around The Motor City, which specializes in party and event rentals, won a $100,000 grand prize thanks to the annual Hatch Detroit by TechTown.

Cathryn Coleman opened the business in 2017 and traveled across the country attending conferences to become a certified balloon artist.

She made it to the top four in the 11th annual Hatch Detroit, winning the competition in April 2023.

"It's amazing. It's an opportunity of a lifetime. Who comes across that kind of money?" Coleman said.

Watch the full interview with Coleman in the video above.