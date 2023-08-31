Watch CBS News
Casting underway for haunted attractions across Metro Detroit as fall season nears

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While all the talk surrounding the start of September is back to school and Labor Day, some are already pulling out their Halloween costumes.

"You can't act like a chicken. You can't act like a puppy dog. You can't act like anything except a civilized human being, and I am anything but civilized," says Clair Voyde, who could be found auditioning Wednesday afternoon for another season at Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac. 

"Here they're able to come and pick on those other people that picked on them while they were in school and make them cry, or even wet their pants," says Dan Faupel, responsible for casting and a 35-year veteran of the haunted entertainment business.

Faupel calls the bonds built with the cast members a "Haunt Family." 

After nailing his audition and getting the gig for another year, Michael Crawford has been a part of that "family" for five years.

"It's not about money. It's not about this and that. It's about making friends. People who come with these different ideas of what we're doing here, you're compromising and everything, and just having fun," says Crawford.

Both Crawford and Voyde agree there isn't anything quite like the yearly audition process because it means Halloween is just one week closer.

