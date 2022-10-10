Cass County man wins $500K on scratch off lottery ticket

(CBS DETROIT) - A Cass County man won $500,000 after stopping to purchase a scratch off lottery ticket during one of his lunch breaks.

The 24-year-old, who chose to stay anonymous, purchased the ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 100-102 East Sherwood Street in Decatur.

"I stopped at the store on my lunch break and bought a Cashword ticket while I was there," said the player. "When I got back to work, I started scratching the ticket and revealed three words. I left my ticket on my desk, and when I got back to my office later that afternoon, I started scratching it again. I kept revealing more and more words and when I was done scratching, I realized I had 10 words for a $500,000 prize."

The lucky player said when he got home from work he had his mom look at the ticket to make sure he was reading it right, as he couldn't believe it.

He recently claimed his prize and says that with his winnings he plans to pay bills and then save the rest. Each $10 Cashword ticket offers people a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.