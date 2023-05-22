Carmelo Anthony is retiring from the NBA after 19 seasons

Carmelo Anthony retiring after 19 seasons Carmelo Anthony retiring from NBA after 19 seasons 04:52

Carmelo Anthony, one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the NBA, has announced he's retiring after 19 seasons in the league.

In a video posted to his social media on Monday, Anthony, 38, bid goodbye to the league he's been a part of since being drafted in 2003.

"I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on a court and a dream of something more," he said in the video. "But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong. My communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way, I am forever grateful for those people and places 'cause they made me Carmelo Anthony."

"But now the time has come for me to say goodbye ... With this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I'm excited about what the future holds for me."

In his retirement announcement, Anthony said his basketball legacy continues on with his son, Kiyan, who is receiving attention as young talented prospect.

"The time has come for you to carry on this torch," Anthony said. "So Kiy, chase your dreams. Let nothing hold you back. Let nothing intervene. My legacy, now and forever, lives on through you."

Known for his dazzling offensive moves and silky jump shot, Anthony was one of the hardest players to guard on the hardwood. The 10-time NBA All-Star has collected myriad accolades throughout his career, including ranking ninth on the league's all-time scoring list and securing six All-NBA selections and the scoring title in 2013.

He was also voted on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team — a list made up of the best players in the league's history. Anthony was drafted by the Denver Nuggets and went on to play with the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Anthony "one of the NBA's all-time great players and ambassadors" in a statement.

"We congratulate him on a remarkable 19-year career and look forward to seeing him in the Hall of Fame," Silver said. Anthony will be eligible for the Basketball Hall of Fame four seasons after being fully retired.

In addition to his stellar NBA career, Anthony won a national championship with Syracuse University and earned three gold medals with Team USA in the Olympics.

Anthony, also known as "Melo," talked with "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Dana Jacobson in 2021 about his memoir, where he wrote about his upbringing, which included making it out of tough neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Baltimore en route to becoming a basketball star.

"I ... had people pushing me," he said. "I had my community guiding me. Family guiding me. Friends guiding me. You would think that the guys who was selling drugs on the block, who was making money, those guys who would influence you to go the other way, but It was the total opposite. Those guys always protected the people in the neighborhood that needed to be protected."