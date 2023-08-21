Car crashes into Ann Arbor Subway restaurant, police say

Watch CBS News
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Ann Arbor are investigating after a driver crashed into the front of a Subway restaurant.

Ann Arbor Police Department shared photos of the crash on social media, adding that the crash happened in the 2400 block of W. Stadium Boulevard.

Police say the driver was not injured in the crash but was taken to a hospital out of precaution. No injuries were reported inside the restaurant.

Police say people can expect delays in the area.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 4:58 PM

