Car crashes into Ann Arbor grocery store

By Sara Powers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A vehicle crashed into a grocery store in Ann Arbor Wednesday morning, officials said. 

At about 10:52 a.m. on Dec. 27, the Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into the Arbor Farms Market at 2103 West Stadium. 

Officials say an elderly woman was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash. In addition, she had refused medical treatment. 

The facade of the building sustained damage, but the structure and windows did not. 

No other information was released. 

First published on December 28, 2023 / 9:13 AM EST

