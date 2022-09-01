Canvassers Fail To Certify Abortion Ban Ballot Initiative

(CBS DETROIT) - Two state canvassers denied a vote to certify a Michigan abortion rights ballot initiative.

Wednesday a 2-2 deadlock vote stalled the proposal to go before voters in November.

Board of State Canvassers Chair Tony Daunt is telling Detroit Now, the language that was approved is not the same language that was submitted.

"Disagreement on whether or not on what they have provided meets form requirements," Daunt said.

Reproductive Freedom For All organized the campaign to block a 1931 law that makes abortions illegal, even in cases of rape and incest.

Last week Attorney Steve Liedel requested for the ballot initiative's language to be changed from … "invalidate all state laws that conflict with this amendment," to "prevent enforcement of laws conflicting with this amendment."

"What we approved when they came to us for approval to form in March was not what was ended up being circulated by the petition supporters," Daunt said.

RFFF organizers were not available for an interview.

Attorney Liedel, who represents the group, responded to the vote in a statement that reads in part:

"More than 730,000 Michiganders read, signed, and understood the petition, and the state's own election staff affirmed that the signature threshold was met. It's unfortunate that the board stepped outside of its role and instead want to disenfranchise voters who want to restore protections that were lost under Roe," the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to remove the right to abortions."

The campaign will now ask the Michigan Supreme Court for judicial intervention to order the board to place the issue on the November ballot.