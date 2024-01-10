Watch CBS News
Canton woman wins $3 million Michigan lottery prize from online ticket

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit woman couldn't believe her eyes when she discovered she had won a $3 million Mega Millions prize. 

Reagan Blanton, 52, of Canton, matched the five white balls: 12-24-46-57-66 in the Oct. 6 drawing to win $1 million. 

The lucky player's prize was multiplied to $3 million due to the Megaplier, which can be added for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to five times. 

"I was on vacation and saw the Mega Millions jackpot was getting up there, so I made a mental note to purchase a ticket online when I got home," said Blanton. "A few days after the drawing, I remembered I hadn't checked my ticket, so I logged in to my Lottery account to see if I won anything.

"When I saw a $3 million prize pending, I couldn't believe what I was seeing! I showed my husband, and he didn't believe it was real either, so I called the Lottery to double check," said the player. "When the Lottery employee confirmed I really did win, I was in shock!" 

The lucky player claimed her prize and plans to invest her winnings. 

Drawings for the Mega Millions happen on Tuesdays and Fridays. 

