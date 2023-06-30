Canton woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 77-year-old Canton woman was killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash in the area of Haggerty and Van Born roads, police say.

According to officials, at about 5 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet HHR driven by the 77-year-old woman was traveling south on Haggerty when it was struck by a gray Lincoln MKX also traveling south.

Police say the HHR was then hit by a blue Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on Haggerty.

The 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The occupants of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.