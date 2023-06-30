Watch CBS News
Local News

Canton woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Friday, June 30, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Friday, June 30, 2023 03:12

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 77-year-old Canton woman was killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash in the area of Haggerty and Van Born roads, police say. 

According to officials, at about 5 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet HHR driven by the 77-year-old woman was traveling south on Haggerty when it was struck by a gray Lincoln MKX also traveling south. 

Police say the HHR was then hit by a blue Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on Haggerty. 

The 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital. 

The occupants of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. 

First published on June 30, 2023 / 12:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.