Pedestrian project prompts months-long lane closures on Michigan Avenue in Canton Township

(CBS DETROIT) - A months-long closure for a pedestrian improvement project in Canton Township is scheduled to begin next month, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

Starting Monday, April 15, there will be right-lane and shoulder closures on eastbound and westbound Michigan Avenue between Haggerty and Hannan roads at the I-275 interchange.

The closure is expected to last through July.

The purpose of the project is to improve signals, crosswalks, ramps and sidewalks.

The right turn lane on westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed at Haggerty Road, and traffic will be detoured to northbound Lilly Road and then eastbound Palmer Road to Haggerty Road, MDOT officials said.

There will also be a temporary pedestrian crosswalk at Haggerty Road while the construction work is happening.

Crews will occasionally stop traffic between Haggerty and Hannan roads when they pull wires across the road.