Police searching for missing brother, sister in Canton Township

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Canton Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating two siblings who were last seen on Friday, March 15.

McKenzie Giddings, 12, and Anthony Richardson, 15, were last seen in the area of Haggerty Road and Michigan Avenue. Police say the siblings have ties to the Flint and Saginaw areas.

McKenzie is described as 5 feet tall, 95 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. She was possibly wearing pink and purple shoes.

Anthony is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing dark Under Armour shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at 734-394-5400.

