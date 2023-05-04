Canton police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 4, 2023

Shane Dulin Canton Police Department

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Canton police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his house Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Shane Dulin was last seen leaving his residence on the 6000 block of Meadowview around 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

He was wearing a black Canton High School hooded sweatshirt and black joggers.

Shane is 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

If you have any information on Shane's whereabouts, you're asked to call Canton police at 734-394-5400.