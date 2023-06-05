Canton, Detroit teens arrested after state police find drugs, guns in vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - Two teens have been arrested after state police found drugs and guns, including an AK-47, during a traffic stop in Detroit early on Monday.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Davison Freeway near Lawton Street due to the passengers not wearing seatbelts.

Two teens have been arrested after state police pulled them over for not wearing seatbelts and found crack cocaine, heroin, a handgun and an AK-47 in the vehicle. Michigan State Police

During the stop, troopers found a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine and 20 rounds of ammo at the passenger's feet. In addition, a fully automatic AK-47 loaded with 31 rounds of ammo in the magazine was found on the floorboard.

MSP says the 19-year-old driver of Canton and an 18-year-old passenger of Detroit were both arrested.

While being arrested, one of the teens threw a bag under the patrol car.

According to MSP, there were 15 packs of crack cocaine and 12 packs of heroin packaged for sale inside of the bag.

"We are continuing to find illegal guns during traffic enforcement," Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. "Our troopers will continue to look for illegal guns during all of our patrol activities. It is our goal to get these guns off the street along with those suspects carrying them."