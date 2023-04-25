Canned shrimp recalled in Michigan, 30 other states due to risk of under-processing

(CBS DETROIT) - Kawashoo Foods USA Inc. expanded its Feb. 26 recall of canned GEISHA Medium Shrimp due to the possibility of the product being under-processed.

GEISHA Medium Shrimp FDA

The recall was expanded to all lots of the product after Kawasho Foods received additional information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to the FDA, the product has the possibility of being under-processed, which could lead to spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The recalled GEISHA Medium Shrimp is in a four oz. metal can with UPC 071140003909 listed on the back of its label.

It was distributed to retailers in the following states from Dec. 2022 to April 2023: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MI, MN, MO, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI.

Initially, on Feb. 26, only one lot of the product was recalled and distributed to stores in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Individuals who have purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact 212-841-7400 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday or by emailing info@geishabrand.com.