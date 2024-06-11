Canadian union reaches tentative agreement with government for border agents

Flight instructor dead, student hurt after small plane crash in Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Canadian union representing more than 9,000 workers at the Canada Border Services Agency has reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian government, avoiding a strike.

The agreement between the government, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union includes "wage enhancements and other benefits for employees," according to a news release from the Treasury Board.

"This tentative agreement demonstrates that the best agreements are always reached at the bargaining table. Border Services employees are critical to the safety and security of our borders and this tentative agreement recognizes the importance of that work while remaining reasonable for taxpayers," Treasury Board President Anita Anand said in a statement. "We are continuing with negotiations for the remaining active bargaining tables and are committed to reaching similar positive outcomes."

Workers were set to strike at 4 p.m. on June 7 after not reaching an agreement; however, it was put on hold to allow PSAC and CIU to continue bargaining until Wednesday.

At the time, motorists and agents anticipated delays at border crossings, including the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge. Although a strike was put on hold, both crossings experienced heavy traffic.

PSAC says details of the agreement will be announced after the ratification kit is sent to members.

"Our bargaining team has been working around the clock to secure the best contract for our members, and this tentative agreement is a testament to their incredible hard work and dedication," Sharon DeSousa, PSAC national president, said in a statement. "This is a well-deserved victory for our members at CBSA who safeguard our nation's borders and ensure the safety and security of all Canadians."