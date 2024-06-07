Canadian border workers strike on hold as contract mediation continues until Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) — A Canadian union representing Border Services Agency workers said a strike will be on hold as contract mediations continue through Wednesday. Meanwhile, current wait times show the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge were experiencing high traffic volumes just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada said there will be no picket lines in place until further notice.

PSAC and Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) announced on Tuesday that more than 9,000 union members were planning to strike if an agreement with the Treasury Board was not reached by 4 p.m. Friday.

The union is pushing for fair wages that align with law enforcement agencies across Canada, flexible telework, removable work options, retirement benefits for CBSA law enforcement workers, and stronger workplace protections, according to a news release. PSAC said members of the Border Services (FB) bargaining group had been without a contract for more than two years.

On Friday, officials said the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel would remain open if Canadian border agents did go on strike.

Neal Belitsky, CEO of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, said drivers could expect delays "during any labor action by the Canadian Border Services Agency."

"Motorists will still be able to travel between Detroit and Windsor safely; however, I recommend budgeting additional time into their trips as there may be delays," Belitsky said.

Officials with the Ambassador Bridge issued the following statement on Thursday:

"DIBC supports an efficient border operation for the commercial and traveling public. This requires many agencies to work together to facilitate cross border traffic. As in all operations, adjustments must be made from time to time to improve the way stakeholders work together, including the negotiation of collective agreements. We support all agencies and their employees in this regard and urge them to work through this process quickly and in good faith while minimizing any impact to cross border traffic. We will be working hard with the CBSA team to ensure there is minimal impact to the flow of trade and commuter traffic. "We would ask our customers to allow for extra time when crossing the border and check the CBSA Border Wait Times link below for updated wait time information https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/bwt-taf/menu-eng.html"