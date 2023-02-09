Canadian officials seize 84 bricks of suspected cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

POINT EDWARD, Ontario (CBS DETROIT) - A driver was arrested after Canadian officials discovered 84 bricks of suspected cocaine inside a commercial truck at the Blue Water Bridge.

According to a press release from the Canada Border Services Agency, the suspect was entering the country on Dec. 14, 2022, at the port entry in Point Edward, Ontario.

During a secondary examination, border services officers found the suspected drugs, weighing about 84 kilograms (185 pounds).

Suspected cocaine was seized at the Blue Water Bridge on December 14, 2022. Canada Border Services Agency

Chander Sidhar, 55, of Caledon, Ontario, was arrested and charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

"Our joint effort with the CBSA has led to the removal of narcotics from Canadian streets, a loss of revenue for Organized Crime, and criminal charges against the importer. This collaboration demonstrates our continued commitment in working together effectively to disrupt the flow of controlled drugs coming into Canada," said Superintendent Rae Bolsterli, officer in charge of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Border Integrity Program.