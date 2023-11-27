Canadian man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Michigan; 1 suspect still at large

(CBS DETROIT) - A man from Windsor, Canada, who was wanted for attempted murder was arrested in Michigan, authorities said.

Kyle Small, 25, was taken into custody on Saturday, Nov. 27, by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Small was wanted in a targeted shooting that happened in the 900 block of Pierre Ave on Aug. 15.

Windsor police say Small is scheduled to appear in court in Detroit on Monday for an extradition hearing.

Authorities had obtained arrest warrants for Small and another suspect, John Managhan, 24, a few days after the shooting.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They are still searching for Managhan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or the Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.