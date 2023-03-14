Canadian currency toll rates increasing by 25 cents at Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Drivers heading to Canada on the Blue Water Bridge will see a Canadian rate increase, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Monday.

MDOT says the rate increase of 25 cents is effective April 1 for all vehicles and extra axles.

The following rate will be in effect through Sept. 30:

Passenger vehicle rates will increase to $4 (CAD) per trip

Extra axles will increase to $4 (CAD) per trip

Trucks and buses will increase to $4.50 (CAD) per trip

The increase is in accordance with the currency parity policy for the bridge, which MDOT implemented in 2016. The rate adjustments are rounded to the nearest 25 cents and are based on the prior six-month average daily exchange rate between the U.S. and Canada.

Rates are reviewed and adjusted April 1 and Oct. 1 every year.

The rate remained the same last year.