Canadian police report possible sighting of stabbings suspect on Indigenous reserve

The second of two suspects in a deadly stabbing spree in Canada over the weekend was allegedly seen on the Indigenous reserve where some of the attacks took place, authorities said Tuesday. Residents of the James Smith Cree Nation have been told to stay inside, the Saskatchewan RCMP tweeted.

The RCMP said it's responding to the scene and encouraged residents not to approach the suspect. Police asked residents to call 911 to report any sightings or information.

An Associated Press reporter heard people screaming and running on Tuesday afternoon and saw police surround a home on the James Smith Cree First Nation.

An emergency alert to phones warned people to shelter in place.

Myles Sanderson, 30, has remained the focus of an intense search in the days since a stabbing rampage left 10 dead and 19 wounded. His 31-year-old brother, Damien Sanderson, was found dead Monday outside a house. The two had been charged with murder and other counts in one of the nation's deadliest mass killings.

Damien had "visible injuries" that did not appear self-inflicted. His exact cause of death will be determined by the Saskatchewan coroners office, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP Rhonda Blackmore told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said Myles Sanderson's last known sighting had been in Regina, the provincial capital, more than 200 miles away from the scene of the stabbings. Earlier Monday, police said a vehicle reportedly carrying the two suspects had been spotted in the Regina area. Police said they may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.

Damien's death brought the total fatality count in the incident to 11, with 19 injured, and 13 crime scenes, Blackmore said.

The stabbings led James Smith Cree Nation to declare a state of emergency and shook residents of the nearby village of Weldon.

Police said the motive in the attacks was not known. Blackmore said some of the stabbing victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects, but others appear to have been attacked at random.

Although police have not confirmed a motive, the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations gave a statement suggesting the stabbings could be drug-related.