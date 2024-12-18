Cam'ron, Mase hosting "It Is What It Is" live podcast tour in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Artists Cam'ron and Mase will make a stop in Detroit next year for their "It Is What It Is" live podcast tour.
The duo will host their podcast at 8 p.m. on March 28 at the Fox Theatre. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.
The tour kicks off on Feb. 26 in Boston and includes 12 cities, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Miami. Cam'ron and Mase, icons in the Hip-Hop music industry since the 90s, are expected to interview celebrities, sports legends, and other special guests to discuss pop culture.
The podcast was created in 2023 and generates millions of listeners every month. Previous guests include Antony Edwards, Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg.
"It Is What It Is" podcast tour dates
- Wednesday, Feb. 26: Boston, Massachusetts
- Saturday, March 1: New York
- Thursday, March 6: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Saturday, March 8: Washington D.C.
- Thursday, March 13: Oakland, California
- Saturday, March 15: Long Beach, California
- Thursday, March 27: Toronto, Ontario
- Friday, March 28: Detroit, Michigan
- Saturday, March 29: Chicago, Illinois
- Thursday, April 10: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Friday, April 11: Atlanta, Georgia
- Saturday, April 12: Miami, Florida