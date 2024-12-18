Cam'ron, Mase hosting "It Is What It Is" live podcast tour in Detroit

Detroit child shot after finding gun, Lakeside City Center plan approved and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Artists Cam'ron and Mase will make a stop in Detroit next year for their "It Is What It Is" live podcast tour.

The duo will host their podcast at 8 p.m. on March 28 at the Fox Theatre. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The tour kicks off on Feb. 26 in Boston and includes 12 cities, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Miami. Cam'ron and Mase, icons in the Hip-Hop music industry since the 90s, are expected to interview celebrities, sports legends, and other special guests to discuss pop culture.

The podcast was created in 2023 and generates millions of listeners every month. Previous guests include Antony Edwards, Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg.

"It Is What It Is" podcast tour dates

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Boston, Massachusetts

Saturday, March 1: New York

Thursday, March 6: Charlotte, North Carolina

Saturday, March 8: Washington D.C.

Thursday, March 13: Oakland, California

Saturday, March 15: Long Beach, California

Thursday, March 27: Toronto, Ontario

Friday, March 28: Detroit, Michigan

Saturday, March 29: Chicago, Illinois

Thursday, April 10: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Friday, April 11: Atlanta, Georgia

Saturday, April 12: Miami, Florida