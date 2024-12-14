Campus Martius ice skating rink in downtown Detroit voted best in the country

Campus Martius Park ice skating rink voted best in the country

(CBS DETROIT) — The Rink at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit has been voted the best ice skating rink in the country by USA Today readers.

The Rink beat out all other nominees in the newspapers' 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, which were announced Friday. According to USA Today, travel experts select 20 nominees and then allow voters to pick their favorite.

Nearly 100,000 skaters visit the ice skating rink each year, according to the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

The Rink, located along Woodward Avenue, is open every day through March 2, including holidays.

"The Rink captures the magic of Downtown Detroit during the winter season," David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership said in a release. "We're proud to provide a destination that brings people together and showcases the best of our city."

New to the space this year is Chalet 313: a two-story glass-enclosed heated lounge.