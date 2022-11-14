Camping, boating reservations for Memorial Day Weekend to open Nov. 26

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is letting residents know that it isn't too early to start thinking about summer plans as camping and boating reservations open six months in advance.

This means that reservations for dates starting with Memorial Day Weekend will open Nov. 26.

To make campsite and harbor slip reservations, visit here.

DNR officials are also reminding residents that reservations for overnight lodging, which includes cabins, yurts, safari tents, and lodges, can be made up to a year in advance.