Roseville's Camp Care helps children with families impacted by substance abuse

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crafts, activities and games are all the makings for a great summer camp, but in Roseville, one camp is mixing in a little mental health education.

Camp Care is helping children cope with the trauma of substance abuse in their families.

The camp teaches kids ways to cope, ask for help, and lead healthy and happy lives.

Organizers say that camp care tries to break the cycle of addiction through age-appropriate lessons. Campers can share their stories while learning how to cope with the chaos of substance abuse in their family.

While Camp Care has concluded for the summer, the group hosts events all year long. Camp Care is part of Care of Southeastern Michigan.