Calvin University president quits after school receives "inappropriate" conduct report

The president of Calvin University has resigned after the Christian institution received a report of "unwelcome and inappropriate communication and attention toward a non-student member of the campus community," the school said Monday.

Calvin's Board of Trustees accepted Wiebe Boer's resignation, which he offered after admitting to sending communications that were inappropriate and inconsistent with the standard of conduct and character expected of his office, the Grand Rapids school said in a news release.

The report about Boer "did not include allegations of sexually explicit communication or physical contact, but the alleged conduct is concerning and inappropriate," the school said.

Boer denied some of the unspecified allegations in the report, the university said.

Boer became president in the summer of 2022.

The board named Vice President of Advancement Gregory Elzinga to serve as interim president.

