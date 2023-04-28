Calling all sneakerheads: Sneaker Con coming to Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're a sneakerhead, you'll want to make sure you're at Huntington Place in Detroit Saturday afternoon.

Sneaker Con Detroit is happening this Saturday from noon until 7 p.m.

William Debord, Sneaker Con managing director, joined CBS News Detroit Friday morning to preview the event.

For more information on Sneaker Con and to purchase tickets, visit here.