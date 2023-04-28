Calling all sneakerheads: Sneaker Con coming to Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - If you're a sneakerhead, you'll want to make sure you're at Huntington Place in Detroit Saturday afternoon.
Sneaker Con Detroit is happening this Saturday from noon until 7 p.m.
William Debord, Sneaker Con managing director, joined CBS News Detroit Friday morning to preview the event.
For more information on Sneaker Con and to purchase tickets, visit here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.