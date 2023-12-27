Cade Cunningham leads Detroit against Boston after 41-point showing

Detroit Pistons (2-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

Detroit faces the Boston Celtics after Cade Cunningham scored 41 points in the Pistons' 118-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics are 19-4 in conference matchups. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 120.1 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Pistons are 2-19 against conference opponents. Detroit has a 2-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Celtics average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 11.5 per game the Pistons allow. The Pistons are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 44.8% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Isaiah Stewart is shooting 47.2% and averaging 10.4 points for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 126.4 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Pistons: 0-10, averaging 109.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.2 points.

INJURIES

Celtics: Lamar Stevens: day to day (illness), Svi Mykhailiuk: day to day (heel).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: day to day (illness), Monte Morris: out (quad).