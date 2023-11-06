"I'm thinking not": Metro Detroit business owner speaks out ahead of cannabis vote in Birmingham

Metro Detroit business owner speaks out ahead of cannabis vote in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Birmingham residents are able to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 7, that could bring cannabis to their community.

A vote "yes" on a proposed amendment would allow one medical cannabis and one recreational cannabis establishment to operate in the city of Birmingham.

They would operate in three potential zoning areas.

"I'm thinking not," says Birmingham resident and business owner Yvette Cobb, who is not completely on board with bringing cannabis to the community.

Cobb is the owner of the Yoga for Life Center in one of the potential zoning areas.

"I think there's a lot of medicinal purposes for cannabis, I just don't want the unwanted traffic," says Cobb.

Cobb says she's not opposed to cannabis. She says on top of owning the Yoga for Life Center, she's a family nurse practitioner, giving her the opportunity to see the benefits cannabis can bring to those who truly need it.

She believes might also become a concern.

"Not only are there business here, this is a community. People live here, a lot of people have dogs they're walking all times of the night and early morning," says Cobb.

She says she does believe in a diversity of businesses coming to the area, but she prefers it stay on Woodward and not in any of the neighborhoods.

"I think it would be an asset to the Birmingham community in a larger area, not in the small residential area, but on a main street I think it would be ok," Cobb says.

The exact language on the ballot and voting information can be found here.