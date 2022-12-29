Burst Pipes Flood Eastpointe Shelter For Homeless, at-risk mothers

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A women's shelter is closed after cold temperatures burst multiple pipes, heavily damaging the building.

Gianna House in Eastpointe said the incident happened Dec. 26, when temperatures were about 16 degrees outside. The old boiler was unable to adequately heat the third floor of the historic building, and ultimately the PVC fire prevention pipes burst, dumping hundreds of gallons of water. The flooding poured down the walls, all the way into the basement. All four floors were impacted with damage to bathrooms, offices, the kitchen and communal living spaces.

Gianna House said the devastation extended beyond the structure with the water also damaging furniture and about 85 percent of their donations needed to provide essential resources to their residents, and mothers in need throughout the community.

To learn more about the Gianna House, the services they offer, or to make a donation click here.