Buddy's Pizza ranked among 50 best pizza places in the world

(CBS DETROIT) - Buddy's Pizza, the birthplace of Detroit's original square pizza, was ranked among the 50 best pizza places on the planet.

Big 7 Travel did a ranking of the top 50 pizzerias globally and Buddy's checked in at No. 25.

Buddy's was founded in 1946 by Detroit native Gus Guerra. The signature Detroit-style pizza is baked in forged-steel pans borrowed from local automotive plants. This was the first known square pizza in the U.S. and now, more than 76 years later, the pizza style has become a national favorite.

Detroit-style pizza is recognized by its iconic square shape, backwards layering of toppings, and crunchy, cheesy corner slices.

Buddy's currently operates 16 locations, focused primarily in the Metro Detroit area. Awards from local and national publications line of the walls of each restaurant, and more added every year as Buddy's continues its culinary legacy.