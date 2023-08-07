Buddy's Pizza comes to the Big House, Michigan basketball, hockey games

(CBS DETROIT) - Beginning this fall, University of Michigan football, basketball and hockey fans can now enjoy a Buddy's Pizza while cheering on the Wolverines at the Big House, Crisler Center and Yost Ice Arena.

Buddy's Pizza announced Monday a new five-year agreement with Michigan Athletics.

Pizzas will be available in concession stands throughout the Big House, Crisler Center and Yost Ice Arena.

Fans will have their choice of pepperoni or cheese pizzas. Each four-square pizza costs $15.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring fans of Michigan Athletics a favorite and iconic hometown brand, like Buddy's Pizza," said Jennifer Cadicamo, Vice President and General Manager, Michigan Sports Properties. "We each have our own proud and rich local histories, and we're excited to experience this next chapter of our stories together."

Pizzas will be served in a "Go Blue" box, and each will come with a $4 off coupon for future purchases and all Buddy's Pizza locations.

"We think Buddy's Pizza, together with Michigan Athletics, is a winning team, and we're thrilled with the opportunity to bring our beloved original Detroit-style pizza to the fans of the maize-and-blue," said Chris Tussing, Buddy's Pizza CEO. "Whether you're already a devoted Buddy's fan, or someone eating our pizza for the first time, we're ready to make game day delicious."